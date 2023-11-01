Parity with post-primary teachers pay and conditions sought by adult education tutors’ group

Members of an independent group of tutors, the Adult Education Tutors Organisation, argue that an offer currently on the table that would regularise the employment of the more than 3,000 tutors in the sector

Adult education tutors employed by education and training boards protested outside the Dáil on Wednesday afternoon to highlight their claim for the same pay and conditions as post-primary teachers.

Members of an independent group of tutors, the Adult Education Tutors Organisation (AETO), argue that an offer currently on the table that would regularise the employment of the more than 3,000 tutors in the sector by placing them on a public sector pay scale and provide paid holidays and pension entitlements falls short of the parity with post primary schoolteachers they are seeking.

The Teachers Union of Ireland and Siptu have been engaging with the Department of Further and Higher Education on the offer tabled earlier this year which would put the tutors on a pay grade equivalent to Youthreach Resource Workers, with annual salaries starting at €33,307 and progressing to €61,869.

Currently many tutors are paid an hourly rate based on time spent teaching with no holiday pay or pension entitlements.

The tutors, along with the unions, have objected to a clause in the offer which would have the effect of linking progress up the pay scale to the number of hours worked rather than years of service which is the normal basis. They have argued this is contrary to legislation and this is being clarified by the Government side.

TUI General Secretary Michael Gillespie says the union accepts the deal currently on the table is not perfect “but we’re hoping we can sort it out in talks with the department. We believe the issue of increments and some other issues can be addressed, we are waiting at present to see how they will respond to some of the points we have made to date.”

The department is currently believed to be consulting on the original offer with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and the Office of the Attorney General.

However, James O’Keeffe of AETO says the offer is “unacceptable” on a more basic level, arguing that it would fail to properly recognise people who in many cases have years of teaching experience in the classroom.

“We don’t believe tweaking the current offer will be enough. Our employers consider us qualified to stand in front of classes and teach, we are doing the same work as others in post primary area who are being better paid. We want parity with our permanent colleagues. We believe we would still be waiting for an offer if we had not campaigned up to now and we will continue to campaign for a better deal.”

He says the group would like to see a common pay scale with other teachers but with allowances for certain qualifications, including the HDip.

In a statement, the department of Further education said the offer made earlier this year had been the results of consultations between it, Dper and the Department of Education.

“There has been ongoing engagement between the Departments, ETB management and the Unions since. The Unions have been seeking further revisions to the offer and that work is ongoing with the Office of the Attorney General.