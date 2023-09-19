Earning and learning for a brighter future: why apprenticeships are becoming more popular

'Apprenticeship programmes are demand-led and developed by industry with the support of education and training partners in areas where skills are needed most.' Photograph: iStock

What was once seen as a route solely for budding tradespeople, the apprenticeship programme in Ireland has changed beyond recognition over the past decade, with a growing number of both school-leavers and people looking for a career change, opting to go down this diverse and rewarding route.

One of the biggest drivers of this rise in popularity in recent years is the variety of “21st century apprenticeship” options which are now available across the country. The National Apprenticeship Office currently oversees 72 national apprenticeship programmes, catering for more than 26,000 apprentices in training with 9,000 employers. There is a broad range of industry areas to choose from, from financial services to engineering, from farming to hospitality, biopharma and tech.

“The apprenticeship system in Ireland has evolved very significantly over the past decade,” says Dr Mary Liz Trant, director of the National Apprenticeship Office (NAO). “There has long been a strong and proud tradition of craft apprenticeships, training tens of thousands of craftspeople as electricians, engineers, plumbers, carpenters and joiners, plus a range of other key occupations for the construction, engineering, motor and electrical industries.

“And between 2016 and 2023 [to date], 47 apprenticeships in a range of other industries and sectors have been added, and programmes lead to awards from level six (certificate) - level 10 (PhD) on the National Framework of Qualifications.

“Apprenticeships have become a much more fundamental part of the Irish education and training system, offering a direct path into a career, while offering employers the opportunity to recruit and retain their future talent. As apprenticeships are led by industry and developed in areas where skills are needed, the apprenticeship route is now integral to Ireland’s success in closing skills gaps, identifying and preparing to meet future skills need and supporting Ireland’s economic development.”

Dr Trant says that apprenticeship programmes cater for senior as well as entry-level occupations, and both apprentices and employers can choose programmes that lead to awards at certificate, degree, master’s and PhD levels.

“In 2023, Government has allocated over €250 million to support apprenticeship training and expansion of the system into new industry areas,” she says. “Apprenticeship programmes are demand-led and developed by industry with the support of education and training partners in areas where skills are needed most. In 2023 to date, six new national apprenticeship programmes have launched, across civil engineering, horticulture, farming and sports-turf management. Other programmes to launch over the coming months are in digital marketing and programmes for head/executive chefs and for advanced quantity surveyors.

“Also, a tailored package of supports are available for employers via the National Apprenticeship Office. These include the training allowance contribution across all craft apprenticeships or a grant of €2,000 per apprentice per year, a gender bursary of €2,666, plus expert onboarding guidance and free mentor training via the ‘One More Job’ national initiative.”

Sorcha Halpin is one of the many people across the country who has taken on an apprenticeship role. At 40 years of age, she is older than the traditional apprentice and, as she’s just started a linehaul driver/transport operations and commercial driving apprenticeship, she is also making strides in what would have once been seen as an exclusively male-dominated world.

“In July last year, having worked in the sortation hub (at DPD Ireland) for 18 months, an apprenticeship became available and I decided to take a chance on it,” she says. “A spark lit in me as soon as I saw it advertised, and suddenly I felt compelled to apply for it – as it was a great way to learn to drive trucks with help and support from drivers in the company.

“So it all began in September when I was still employed at the night sort hub. Tuesdays were reserved for college courses, mostly online to accommodate participants from across Ireland and occasionally, we would have to travel to ATU Sligo for classes to network with lecturers and students in person. Throughout the first semester, we studied supply chain management, basic computing aptitude, personal goals and preparation for truck theory tests under Yvonne Sheehan’s careful guidance; she ensured that each of us had booked our tests and obtained provisional cards prior to the second semester.

“But rather than having traditional written examinations throughout this course, our semester two course involved continuous assessment via projects – and our studies included customer care, warehouse distribution and finance, as well as two diaries to record the application of what was studied in class and three projects which were based on our companies.”

The Roscommon woman says that during her apprenticeship, her work life changed dramatically – from doing night shifts to working during daylight hours. She had a demanding schedule, and a written exam that required her to study during the afternoon, but she was given all the support necessary with her supervisor and team at DPD Ireland.

“Since I started, everyone has been an enormous help with anything I requested – from gathering data for projects and encouraging my work colleagues to support me in my endeavours,” she says. “At the beginning of May, I began transitioning into several divisions around the company such as customer service and financial departments, and now I am operating a box van as part of the Linehaul unit – which isn’t a truck but still enables me to gain practical skills and greater self-assurance when delivering orders or collecting items from other businesses.

“The great thing about the course is that it not only prepares me well for driving, but provides an education in office work. That way, even when I reach a stage where driving isn’t preferable or possible anymore, I know I will have options – eventually I’d like to experience driving trucks in Australia, something that’s long been on my bucket list.”

According to Dr Trant, The NAO website aims to be a “one-stop-shop” for people like Halpin who require information, advice and opportunity. Details on each of the apprenticeship opportunities are available along with a jobs section where employers advertise apprentice vacancies. There are also many job opportunities available regionally and apprenticeship.ie includes the contact details for the apprenticeship units in each of the 16 education and training boards around the country.

And there is also dedicated section for employers where they can find out how to become an apprentice employer, apply online to get on board and register. So it is both easy and beneficial for apprentice and employer.

“Apprenticeships are an excellent career choice as they allow people to earn while they learn and get a qualification,” she says. “They also provide invaluable experience ‘on the job’, equipping graduates with the kind of skills and knowledge that employers are clamouring for.

“There is a world of opportunity to explore at apprenticeship.ie, with great progression routes for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to build their future career and become part of a vibrant and proud community of apprentice graduates and employers.

Halpin agrees: “College isn’t for everyone,” she says. “So for those unsure of which route to take, apprenticeships can be very beneficial; as the old adage goes ‘what’s meant for you won’t pass you by’. I found that studying something which really interested me has been so rewarding.”

The Action Plan for Apprenticeship 2021-2025 includes a goal of at least 10,000 apprentices registering each year by 2025. Strategic marketing and promotion is essential for success, and the national #GenerationApprenticeship campaign seeks to mobilise a community of more than 40,000 active apprentices, graduates, employers and apprenticeship training and support staff.

