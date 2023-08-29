Erasmus: ‘It helped me find and become the person I am and want to be’

UCD student Fionnuala Quinlan went on exchange to Montreal in Canada: 'It was friendly, safe and it gave me a chance to use my French'

If the thought of studying abroad sounds appealing – but not appealing enough to take the full leap – a year abroad or even a semester abroad can be a great option.

“When I was choosing my degree, I did consider courses where I could get an internship and study abroad,” says Shane Lynch, a politics and sociology student at University College Dublin (UCD) about to enter his final year.

“The opportunity to go abroad really sold it to me. I did a semester in Prague, with the courses taught through English, and I made friends with international students from all over the world.”

Fionnuala Quinlan, a third-year UCD science student majoring in medicinal chemistry and chemical biology, went on exchange to Montreal in Canada.

“It wasn’t the deciding factor in my choice, but after my brother went on Erasmus and loved it, I thought more about it,” she says.

Lynch says that he chose Prague because the cost of living was relatively low and Prague has a strong reputation for politics teaching.

“I found the history of the city interesting, not to mention the €2 pints,” he says.

UCD student Shane Lynch says that he has become more open, tolerant and wise as a result of his Erasmus experience in Prague.

Quinlan says that Montreal ticked a lot of boxes.

“It was friendly, safe and it gave me a chance to use my French. My sister lives in Toronto, so I knew there would be family there,” she says. “And McGill University has a great reputation.”

Still, going abroad can have its challenges. Initially, it was a culture shock to be away, Lynch says.

“I have lived in Drogheda for the best part of 22 years. Even getting used to the supermarket layout was an adjustment. But I learned a lot and have really enjoyed the ease with which you meet people, and how you can move around the city – in Dublin you can be waiting ages for a bus to bring you a short distance.”

Quinlan says that she loved meeting people from around the world and got to go to Cancún in Mexico for the legendary spring break as well as visit Vancouver and Banff, known for its mountains and hot springs. But the cold weather was a challenge, she says.

Lynch says that he has become more open, tolerant and wise as a result of his Erasmus experience.

“I have become more Irish and, at the same time, more European. This has helped me find and become more mature, and the person I am and want to be.”