A calculated risk? How to overcome fear when considering a career change

Embarking on a career change can be a difficult proposition, regardless of one’s profession, age or circumstances. Deciding to move into a totally new field of work can naturally be accompanied by uncertainty and self-doubt.

To help overcome such fear and hesitancy, experts in the field highlight the importance of organisation, building a strong support system, seeking guidance and, ultimately, taking action.

They also stress that people will change jobs and careers more frequently than you think, especially post-Covid, and it is perfectly okay to do so.

More than six out of 10 workers in Ireland were considering a change of job, according to a survey conducted on behalf of LinkedIn last year.

The survey of 1,001 professionals, conducted by Censuswide, found 63 per cent were considering a move during 2022. The feeling was particularly pronounced among younger workers, with three-quarters of those with careers of fewer than two years considering a move.

Sarah Doyle, a life and executive coach, decided to take the plunge and change careers in her mid 20s, moving from human rights to setting up her own business, the Better Life Project.

“Throughout my teenage years and early 20s, I was utterly convinced that I was going to spend my days campaigning, advocating for those whose rights have been violated, so I was very much caught off guard when I began to fall out of love with that career,” she said.

“That, I guess, dwindling love or passion for something that I spent a very long time nurturing and circumstances around my job motivated me to make the shift.”

Ms Doyle said she often notices among her own clients, particularly the more mature ones, a feeling of guilt, confusion or fear around wanting to move away from their current career. She has suggested trying to co-exist alongside feelings of fear instead of working to get rid of it totally.

“I think we can try to make lists of pros and cons [of a career]. We can brainstorm all we want, but we’re not going to make that fear go away,” she said.

“It’s a very basic neurological response to a situation that we perceive to be threatening. So the idea that we can eliminate, conquer or get rid of our fear is outdated and irresponsible advice.

“The number one priority should be to acknowledge, to recognise the fear and to empower ourselves to move alongside it, to co-exist with the fear.

“Imagine that fear is a small ball that we are trying to hold in our hands and for those of us who are preoccupied with our fear, we hold on to that ball so tightly that we become preoccupied with it and we barely recognise the other things that exist in our life. We can’t see past it.

“But if we can learn to loosen our grip on that fear, we can start to hold other things in our hand, like our goals, so we can hold our fear and our goals simultaneously and move with them both.”

Ms Doyle also said her advice for anyone looking to change careers and are feeling anxious would be to try to speak to as many people as possible about the move.

“Regardless of what industry you are in and what industry you are moving to, whether you are pivoting within an industry or whether you are moving to a completely new one, find someone who has done something similar to what you’re doing now,” she said.

“So if you’re a mother of three with a mortgage who is looking to change career, find a mother with a mortgage who has done it before and talk to her and create a WhatsApp group where you can both share uplifting messages and stories, which will provide comfort to you.

“There is so much comfort and so much reassurance and inspiration and empowerment to be found in people who have accomplished the goal that you’re setting out to accomplish.

“There are so many people out there who have successfully and very confidently changed careers. Just because you don’t see it, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, but quite often we do need to see it to know that it is possible.”

Eoghan Tomás McDermott, managing director of the Communications Clinic, also notes the importance of speaking to people in the industry you’re hoping to move into while pointing to possible work placements, which can provide reassurance for those considering a career change.

“They may have somebody within their own network that could help them, friends, family, colleagues . . . they could also reach out to people on LinkedIn,” he said.

“There are also career guidance counsellors, private career coaches, who can do psychometric testing with people to give them a sense of what their strengths are and give them an idea of that.

“If time allows it, some people don’t have this, but I would know, for example, people who are thinking about getting out of teaching may have some time, who have some of the afternoon off, have asked companies for some kind of quasi work experience.

“So that they work in that industry whilst having their own current employment, that can be helpful. I have seen people who have literally given up their summer holidays to go to work and they see it as a sacrifice worth making. Instead of having a fortnight of holidays, they say ‘I’m going to work in x company to gain a bit of experience, to gain a bit of insight into whether I like it or not.”

McDermott adds there is “far more mobility now” in terms of moving within organisations as well as different industries.

“The thing to remember is it is doable,” he said. “You are also able to make that shift at any point [in your life].

“What you should look for is transferable skills. We tend to look at our careers and say, ‘well I’m working in an industry, so I am an expert in that.

“Whereas I look at it – as well as being an expert in an industry – you have those transferable skills that are there.

“For example, teamwork, communication, leadership, would be ones that would spring to mind for instance. There are certain industries where to get access to them, you need a qualification, which might be law or accountancy, whereas for others, such as communications, a specific degree can help to get into the industry, but it’s not a prerequisite.

“So there’s that idea again of looking at what are the barriers or gates that I have to pass through or overcome to get into that industry.

“Additional qualifications that you see with the likes of Springboard, through the Higher Education Authority, give people that opportunity to do programmes that allow them make those career changes and career shifts.”

Maria Walshe, director of communications, FET strategy implementation and delivery at Solas, said there has “never been a better time” for people seeking a career change. Solas is the State agency for the further education and training sector in Ireland.

“There are just so many job opportunities out there at the moment,” she said. “Oftentimes people might kind of see not having particular skills in an area as a barrier, but you can upskill yourself through short courses or through year-long courses that will give you the skills to be able to get into the industry.”

Solas currently offers a range of programmes including online training that is free of charge in computer programming courses such as Cisco, Java as well as Adobe Design Suite.

They also provide more specific programmes for those looking to upskill in areas such as green skills and are available to both those in employment and unemployed.

There are 66 different types of apprenticeships on offer as well, ranging from supply chain to auctioneering and property services.

“I think sometimes when you look at the range of programmes that are out there, it can really help in identifying what areas you might be interested in moving into,” Ms Walshe said.

“Sometimes when you look at the commitment of a full-time degree-type programme, it can be quite daunting thinking it’s four years, but actually through further education and training, there are some really great programmes that you can do in your local community.

“You can upskill either while you are working in a part-time capacity, or you can do as part of your work, with the likes of apprenticeships.”