Leaving Cert accounting: Students would have been pushed to complete all questions on time, teachers say

Students were pushed to complete all questions on time on an otherwise fair but manageable higher-level accounting paper, according to teachers.

John Taylor, an accounting teacher at the Institute of Education, said students who were familiar with previous exam paper will have bee relieved with the appearance of anticipated topics.

Eamon Scully, ASTI accounting representative and a teacher at Maria Immaculata Community College, Co Cork, said that it was a paper along traditional lines, with no big new puzzles to throw students.

Both teachers said time is always breathing down the necks of accounting candidates.

READ MORE

“It was a paper that would suit someone who was ‘match fit with plenty of practice’ – as usual with accounting, students would need to have the practice in to get it done in three hours,” Mr Scully said.

“Accounting exams are always challenging for students as they must work right up to the borderline,” Mr Taylor said.

“Covid adjustments had allowed previous students to only answer three questions, but this was the first year to return to the four/five-question paper. This increase in pressure was well-balanced by the examiner asking accessible and transparent questions.”

In section one of the paper, students had a choice of answering either question one – which asked about final accounts – or answering two 60-mark questions.

“Both options for question one were nice and doable questions, a relief to the majority who expect to answer on final accounts,” said Mr Taylor.

“Neither were overly long, which means students should have been able to complete the question in the required time.”

There were some challenges and obstacles for students, however.

[ Examwatch 2023: Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert exam reaction ]

“The inclusion of VAT with the goods in transit, the writing off of the patents commencing in 2020, as well as the suspense error involving an entry in the incorrect side of an account were the only parts that might have caused some students to trip up if they did not read the question carefully,” Mr Taylor said.

“As is always the case in accounting, students that keep their heads and work through things methodically will be the most successful.”

Section two of the paper included questions on interpretation of accounts (which had been guaranteed), published accounts and service firm accounts.

Mr Taylor said students would have been expecting these topics, and that there was no twist or attempt to divert students by making them decode an awkward topical question.

Mr Scully said that section C had a choice of marginal and absorption costing or a cash budget with a profit & loss account.

“It was similar to questions from previous years so those with practice should like these,” he said.

Mr Taylor said that, overall, students will likely leave the hall tired yet content with a very manageable and fair paper.

Meanwhile, Mr Scully said that the ordinary level paper followed expected lines and was fair to students.