Therese O’Connor, who is part of the Vodafone graduate programme, said there was fantastic support network from day one.

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

I’m from Dublin and had taken a few years out after school to work and figure out what I wanted to do. I returned to college as a mature student to study Communications in Dublin City University (DCU), which gave me a good understanding of both communication theory and media production.

What attracted you to the grad programme?

I participated in Vodafone’s summer internship in their HR department in 2021 as part of DCU’s Access to the Workplace programme. I was impressed with the company’s progressive policies, purpose and culture, as well as seeing how the people implemented these values day to day. After experiencing first hand the inclusive and supportive working environment, I knew I wanted to apply for the graduate programme the following year. The programme is split into specific streams, so I applied for the marketing and communications stream, which gave me a great start to my communications career.

What is the graduate programme like?

There are 35 other graduates on the programme working in different departments, which gives us a fantastic support network from day one. The 60/40 hybrid model allows us a lot of flexibility, as well as having the option of 20 days working abroad. We’re given responsibility straight away so it’s perfect for anyone that wants a role where you can make a real impact in the company from day one.

How important is mentorship to you?

Mentorship is very important, and I’m glad to say I’ve had amazing mentors on the programme as we receive ongoing support from management and senior leaders. Anyone senior will be happy to meet you one-to-one, encourage you, provide constructive feedback and steer you in the right direction. The graduate programme also gives graduates the opportunity to mentor transition year work experience students and interns, which I’ve really enjoyed and found to be a great learning experience and important for my own career development.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years time?

In five years, I see myself leaning into strategic or brand communications, in a role with more responsibility where I am an integral part of contributing to the company’s growth and success. I want to continue to learn and experiment so I can develop my skills and knowledge in communications and mentor people starting their own career in communications.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Apply early and get familiar with Vodafone’s purpose to see if it is aligned to your own core values. If it is, just be yourself in the application process and you’ll stand out.