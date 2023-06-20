Katherine Burton: 'From the very beginning I was assigned a career coach who provided ongoing guidance and mentorship'

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college?

I’m 26 and from Co Dublin. I graduated from University College Dublin with a bachelor’s degree in history and geography in 2018, which sparked my interest in GIS (geographic information systems). I also earned a master’s degree in geospatial data analysis in 2019. When I’m not working, you’ll find me hiking up the Dublin and Wicklow mountains or learning how to play the guitar.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

While working at a geospatial company after my master’s, I stumbled upon the Economic and Social Research Institute’s (ESRI) graduate programme through their social media. Being familiar with ESRI’s renowned ArcGIS software from my university days, I was intrigued by the programme’s diverse opportunities.

What was the graduate programme like?

The graduate programme was a fantastic experience, allowing me to gain exposure across various departments such as technical support, sales and marketing and professional services.

I received extensive support from the managerial team and my colleagues. From the very beginning, I was assigned a career coach who provided ongoing guidance and mentorship, while ample opportunities for upskilling and training were readily available.

READ MORE

Explain what the work experience was like

Each team I joined embraced me with open arms and involved me deeply in their projects. In technical support, I assumed the role of support analyst, collaborating with customers and the team to resolve their issues.

In sales, I conducted software demos for prospective clients. Marketing nurtured my creative side, as I crafted compelling maps for media and PR purposes.

In professional services, I engaged in enriching projects, honing my technical expertise and gaining valuable experience working within project teams.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why

After completing the graduate programme in November 2022, I transitioned into the role of content curator. My primary responsibility is to collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to enhance the value of ArcGIS, ESRI’s GIS system used for mapping, data visualisation, analysis and collaboration.

Additionally, I contribute to content development for the ArcGIS for Schools programme, which provides free access to its ArcGIS online platform for schools across Ireland. This role allows me to utilise the technical, interpersonal and communication skills that I’ve acquired, and it enables me to embark on a continuous journey of learning, growth and career advancement, within the geospatial industry.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Prepare as best as you can for the interviews but once you are there, relax and confidently showcase not only your technical skills but also your personality and passion.