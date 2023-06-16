Leaving Cert German: ‘Students had to adapt and think on their feet’

The higher level Leaving Cert German exam was a very relevant paper for students which drew up their experiences and concerns.

Orla Ní Shúilleabháin, a teacher with the Institute of Education, said the German paper stayed true to the style and format of previous exams.

“That of course poses its own challenges as it is a long paper with lots to cover, so students will always find themselves racing against the clock,” she said.

“Additionally, German is a subject for which you cannot rote learn pieces and so students must adapt and think on their feet to answer the questions.”

READ MORE

The first reading comprehension was a literary text on friendship dynamics among some college students.

[ Examwatch 2023: Reaction to Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert exams ]

Ms Ní Shúilleabháin said the topic was not only relevant to the age group but also had a convenient overlap with more material some students would have prepared.

“This gave the piece familiarity, but that was offset with some challenging vocabulary. This trend of mixing the familiar with the more advanced was continued in the second text on sustainability and festivals. On first seeing the text many students might have paused, because of its length, but it was a very accessible piece. The questions were clear, concise and fair,” she said.

The written pieces had “something for everyone” but continued that convention of requiring students to think on their feet and adapt to previously unseen questions, she said.

“It is very unlikely that a student would have prepared set pieces on IT firms in Ireland or the extension of the drinking license to 6am, but by the typical standards of the German exam they were fair questions,” Ms Ní Shúilleabháin said.

“Behind all the questions lay well-trodden key themes: friendship, wellbeing, climate change, technology, school life, food, and work. Even a question that was seemingly about insomnia was just a way to discuss friendship and wellbeing. This aspect of the paper is always challenging but always present,” she said.

The aural was “well-paced and well-pitched”, she said, with material that was relevant, familiar and accessible with “only the occasional tricky term”.

“There was more past tense than might have been expected in Section 1. Much like the rest of the paper, it was a nice true-to-form examination of their skills,” she said.