Student Hub: No shortage of advice for students as J1 season approaches

By going the official route and getting a J1, which will be issued through the US embassy, a student will be able to get a social security number, without which they will not be able to work legally while in the country. Photograph: iStockphoto

Welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest. In this edition we look at last year’s ‘once-off’ €1,000 reduction in the student registration charge and whether it will be retained this autumn; Before heading to the US, consider these essential tips about jobs, money, visas, connections and fun; Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is marking 50 years of sexual liberation; Justine McCarthy asks when did children become fair game in the hatred wars; Following a meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Rishi Sunak the Taoiseach has said the State is prepared to contribute to a financial package for investments in Northern Ireland if powersharing is restored; Ed Power on how Ted Lasso began life as a lockdown treat; Have I got your attention? Seven ways to tell if someone is really listening to you, and more...

‘Once-off’ €1,000 reduction in student registration charge may be retained: The Government is considering retaining a “once-off” €1,000 reduction in the student registration charge as it weighs up its options in the run-up to Budget 2024. Carl O’Brien reports.

‘Be a cultural ambassador for Ireland’: No shortage of advice for students as J1 season approaches: As thousands of Irish students look forward to this year’s J1 Visa exodus to the United States in the coming weeks, the advice from there is simple: prepare, prepare and then make sure you are prepared.

Plan for new third level veterinary places to be brought to Cabinet, says Harris: Proposals for a substantial expansion in the number of college places available for those wanting to study veterinary medicine are to be brought to Cabinet this month, reports Emmet Malone.

Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride Festival to mark 50 years of sexual liberation: The sun is out on the streets of Dublin which can only mean two things: 1) climate heating is once again causing unusually hot and consistent weather for an Irish summer; and 2) Pride Month has arrived.

Kieran Cuddihy asks if ‘Ireland is full’, a phrase now seemingly normalised on Newstalk: As if there wasn’t enough to worry about already, here comes Kieran Cuddihy to brighten up the day with talk of another existential threat to humanity. On Tuesday, the host of The Hard Shoulder (Newstalk, weekdays) hears of the cataclysmic scenario that will surely result should the unthinkable ever happen, and the national herd be slightly reduced.

Young people are the new frontier in the hatred wars: When did children become fair game in the hatred wars? Was it in March this year when some players on the Republic of Ireland under-15 boys football team were abused on social media for not being sufficiently pink-skinned and red-haired for the liking of subscribers to the barmy theory of the Great Replacement, asks Justine McCarthy.

State prepared to contribute to financial package for North if powersharing restored – Varadkar: Ireland is prepared to contribute to a financial package for investments in Northern Ireland if powersharing is restored, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said after meeting with British prime minister Rishi Sunak. Naomi O’Leary reports.

Ireland to fall well short of its climate targets and exceed carbon budgets up to 2030 by a wide margin, EPA predicts: Strong economic activity, population growth and associated energy demand ‘eroding increased ambition’ in 2023 climate action plan, projections show

Ted Lasso began life as a lockdown treat. The toe-curling finale features unrelenting schmaltz: For the viewer, the overwhelming feeling may be relief that this orgy of saccharine is finally done, writes Ed Power.

Taxi driver sacked after dashcam footage shows passenger threatened with ‘gun’: A taxi driver in Northern Ireland has been sacked after social media footage emerged appearing to show a passenger being threatened with a suspected gun.

Have I got your attention? Seven ways to tell if someone is really listening to you: We may be losing our ability to hear one another. Gerry Dunne, a philosopher who is studying the components of good listening, can help.