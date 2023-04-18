My daughter wants to work in childcare. Is this really a good idea?

There are five separate degree programmes at honours degree (level eight) in early childhood education in Dublin. File photograph: PA

My daughter wants to work with very young children, but I’m concerned about what kind of career she will end up with in this area. I often hear pay rates are low and turnover is high in childcare. She will probably secure circa 300 points in her Leaving Cert. Is there a better degree option in Dublin I could encourage her to apply for?

Working with young children has changed quite a bit since your own daughter was a preschooler.

The vast majority of those working in the area now are highly qualified and, like all educators, continue to pursue their professional development throughout their careers.

There are five separate degree programmes at honours degree (level eight) in early childhood education in Dublin.

READ MORE

In 2022 CAO points requirements ranged from 212 points at National College of Ireland (near the IFSC), 260 points at TU Dublin in Tallaght (TU989), 316 points at Marino (CM020), 340 points at TU Dublin in Grangegorman (TU995) and 409 points at DCU (DC001).

Upon graduation in any of these degrees, your daughter would be a qualified education professional, ready to work in a variety of early childhood settings, whether that is as an educator or manager in a creche; as a childminder or home visitor; working in a naíonraí or in a special needs environment; or maybe even working directly with Tusla, the child and family support agency, the State agency Pobal, the Department of Children or Education, or the HSE in a research, adviser or inspector/evaluator role.

Remember: CAO points requirements are never a reflection of the quality of a course. For example, the NCI course offers modules on its four-year programme which address early childhood psychological, behavioural, and physiological development.

Students learn how to design and evaluate a curriculum, as well as how to implement this practice. There is also a legal component, as those working in this area must understand the constitutional rights of parents and children, as well as the legislation and regulations in the sector.

This degree course also explores early learning in a digital world, and students must also explore diversity and pluralism in learning language and literacies.

It is a demanding syllabus. However, the theory is balanced by hands-on learning, and your daughter would also have the chance to explore music, movement, art, and drama, and to go out on work placement to connect her knowledge with practical skills, and hopefully have some fun along the way.

NCI also assists students to secure work placements, which means your daughter would graduate with over 1,000 hours of “real world” work experience.

Your daughter is showing great ambition in wanting to work with young children. Her studies will reward her with a lifelong, fulfilling, and varied career.