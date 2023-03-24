The housing crisis has led some third-level institutions to explore renting accommodation for students who will be unable to get places in university-owned accommodation from next September. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest. In this week’s digest we report on comments by University of Galway president Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh who said it is likely that more students are choosing to go to college closer to home due to accommodation shortages and cost-of-living issues. University College Dublin (UCD) is to begin talks with landlords to rent accommodation for students who will be unable to get places in university-owned accommodation from next September. We report on their plans. Organisers of a protest by postgrad researchers outside the Dáil this week said average pay for those undertaking research, teaching and supervisory work while pursuing PhDs is just €7.88 per hour. We report on the protest. Diarmuid Ferriter writes about the growing desperation of 21st century tenants and would-be owners and how it could sink the Government. Other stories in this week’s digest include a piece by Emer McLysaght about tattoos and Gemma Tipton’s beginner’s guide to making stained glass.

Students choosing colleges closer to home in face of rising cost of living: It is likely that more students are choosing to go to college closer to home due to accommodation shortages and cost-of-living issues, University of Galway’s president has said. Carl O’Brien reports.

UCD to rent hundreds of beds from private landlords for student accommodation: University College Dublin (UCD) is to begin talks with landlords to rent accommodation for students who will be unable to get places in university-owned accommodation from next September.

Postgraduate researchers protest at Dáil over pay and conditions: Postgraduate researchers protested at the Dáil on Thursday morning as part of their ongoing campaign for substantial improvements to their pay and working conditions, writes Emmet Malone.

READ MORE

Evictions and villainous landlords are part of what we are: Students of Irish history are introduced to late 19th century eviction scenes at an early age, partly because of the William Lawrence photograph collection that includes photographs taken between 1886 and 1890, which are among the first examples of photojournalism in Ireland, writes Diarmaid Ferriter.

Netanyahu’s overreach may prove politically fatal for him: A few weeks ago, Israel’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, and his security cabinet did what autocrats do. They simply declared nine illegal settler outposts in the occupied West Bank as legal under Israeli law.

I already had seven tattoos but I knew this one would be different: I got my first in Canada thinking I was the wisest nomad that ever lived, with thousands of miles between my parents in Ireland and the tattoo parlour in British Columbia, writes Emer McLysaght.

Spare me from the ‘why aren’t you married’ brigade: Somehow men are prize animals we have to lure into lifelong commitment against their will with a piece of ham and no sudden moves, writes Brianna Parkins.

From the archives: The case of the Kerry babies. Thirty years ago this month, two tragedies set off a chain of events leading to the Kerry babies case, gripping national attention and putting the spotlight on the place of women in Irish society, sexual mores and the conduct of An Garda Síochána.

How to make stained glass: Steady hands and confidence are essential. Gemma Tipton offers a beginner’s guide to taking up a new cultural pursuit

Time is running out for Ireland players to stake claim for World Cup squad place: Outside backs like Rob Balaoucoune, Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale need strong ends to their seasons, writes Gerry Thornley.

Annie McCarrick disappearance upgraded to murder inquiry: An investigation into the disappearance of Annie McCarrick 30 years ago has been upgraded to a murder inquiry.

The Enoch Burke saga and the limits of civil disobedience: Teacher claims he is being punished for his Christian beliefs, but do acts based on religious conviction merit greater moral weight?

Majority of TDs in Dáil willingly voted to increase homelessness from April: There is an alternative to rising levels of homelessness. Next Friday, the emergency ban on no-fault evictions will end. Thousands of eviction notices will start to fall due from April. Single people, couples, families with children and even pensioners will face the prospect of losing their homes, writes Eoin Ó Broin.