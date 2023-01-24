Dismissed teacher Enoch Burke driven away from school in Garda car

Enoch Burke is driven away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham in a Garda car after showing up on Tuesday despite his dismissal last week. Photograph: Alan Betson

Enoch Burke left Wilson’s Hospital School in a Garda car on Tuesday after earlier showing up despite being dismissed from his teaching position there last Friday following a disciplinary process.

Mr Burke was dropped off at the school near Multyfarnham in Co Westmeath shortly after 8.30am by his father, Seán.

At around 12.40pm the teacher left the school in the back of an unmarked Garda vehicle and was brought to Mullingar Garda station. He left the station before 2pm and was driven away by his father. An Garda Síochána has been contacted for comment about the matter.

The school, which reopened on Tuesday after being closed on Monday for scheduled staff training, has also been contacted for comment about Mr Burke’s attendance following his dismissal.

The teacher was on Friday informed of the decision, which followed a chaotic disciplinary hearing held at a hotel in Mullingar last week. Under school disciplinary procedures, he is entitled to appeal the outcome within 10 working days.

A High Court case relating to the dispute between him and the school is ongoing.

Enoch Burke and members of his family and staff from Wilson's Hospital School and their legal representatives at the Mullingar Park Hotel last week following a disciplinary hearing into his conduct. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Mr Burke last week failed in his attempts to get a High Court injunction to prevent the disciplinary hearing from taking place. He argued that the process had “gone irredeemably wrong”. He had been suspended and on paid administrative leave pending the process, initiated on foot of a report prepared last August by the then school principal Niamh McShane.

It concerned Mr Burke’s emailed objection to a direction last May to teachers to address a transitioning student by their chosen name and using the pronouns “they/them” and his publicly voiced opposition to that direction at a school event last June. He alleges such a direction is a breach of his religious beliefs.

Mr Burke was jailed for contempt of court orders in early September because he continued to attend the school despite there being court orders restraining him from doing so. He was released on an open-ended basis on December 21st last, after 108 days, without having purged his contempt.

After he again attended the school on January 5th following the Christmas holidays, the school applied for orders imposing fines on Mr Burke or temporarily detaining his assets. That application, which Mr Burke strongly opposed, will be ruled on later.