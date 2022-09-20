Higher Options 2022: How students can get the most out of the third-level expo

Higher Options 2022 is a two-day event where you will find representatives of all the top colleges from Ireland and from further afield, all under the same roof. Photograph: Lucian Alecu

Higher Options, Ireland’s best-known third-level event for secondary students, is back and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

This special supplement has been put together to help you navigate your way around this must-attend event where you can connect in person with representatives of third-level institutions and their students to help you understand all aspects of college life.

Higher Options 2022 is a two-day event where you will find representatives of all the top colleges from Ireland and from farther afield, all under the same roof. All colleges organise their own open days where you can visit the campus but here you will have an opportunity to engage directly with multiple college representatives and ask questions about the colleges they teach in, the courses they teach and what else campus life might have to offer.

The list below explains what Higher Options is all about and suggests some questions you might ask as you begin your research on what you want to do after you finish secondary school.

1. What is Higher Options? It is an education expo where institutions from at home and abroad are represented. You will have the opportunity to talk to them in-person to help you make an informed decision about what course you will study and what type of institution you will attend.

2. What makes it so special? While most institutions organise their own open days, Higher Options brings them all under the one roof, meaning that you can engage with several institutions in a short time. Even if you already have an idea about what you would like to do, you may not have decided on what type of college you would like to attend or what particular course would best suit you.

3. What are the talks about? We have numerous speakers who will discuss multiple topics ranging from careers in media, Gairmeacha le Gaeilge, business, engineering, nursing, and sport and exercise. We will also feature expert speakers on the practicalities of applying to college and studying abroad.

4. How do I prepare? Before you attend the event, it would be a good idea to think about what type of college might be best for you. Have a chat with your career guidance counsellor, talk to your parents and research the courses that may interest you.

5. What questions should I ask? The first question you ask should be one that you ask of yourself. What kind of course are you interested in and what are you looking for in a college? Jot these down before you attend and draw up a list of colleges you wish to talk to. As a rule of thumb, it is a good idea to ask the same questions of each representative. That will help you get as measured an understanding of each institution as is possible. Tailor your questions to suit your interests and needs. Ask about the various courses on offer. What are the academic requirements, what courses will make you more employable? What areas are covered in each course and how are they assessed? How big are lectures/classes and do they feature one-on-one or group supervision? Remember, you can ask representatives for contact details in case you have any further questions you may want to ask later.

6. Anything else? Don’t forget related practical questions – they can be just as important. Ask about accommodation. The accommodation crisis is hitting students particularly badly and it is unlikely to be resolved in the short term. What then are your options? Ask about university accommodation, how much does it cost, will you be guaranteed a room? How far are rooms from campus, and how much should you budget for each year?

7. What about the social side? Of course, college is not just about classes, lectures and exams. You will spend some of the most memorable years of your life at college so you should certainly ask about what there is to do on campus when you’re not in class or at the library studying. Ask about sporting facilities, societies, local points of interest. They may seem irrelevant in the grand scheme of things but answers to these questions can help you decide if a particular college setting is the right one for you.