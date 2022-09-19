Grad profile: ‘Do not hesitate, do it! '

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college?

My name is Rachel, I’m from Dublin and I’m a recent graduate of Trinity College with a degree in Environmental Science.

What attracted you to the graduate programme?

I have always had a keen interest in the tech industry, so getting an insight into one of the world’s tech giants like Huawei has always been a dream of mine. I enjoy pushing myself out of my comfort zone and wanted to challenge myself with an experience outside of my degree subject. I believe it’s so important to gain different perspectives and alternative ways to approach and solve problems, so the Seeds Programme looked like a great opportunity to learn and grow in a nurturing environment with a great support system.

What is the programme like?

From start to finish the programme exceeded my expectations. It was fantastic to work with a cohort that was so academically diverse. On top of the in-depth technical knowledge you gain from some of Huawei’s finest engineers and scientists, there is also an emphasis on diving into Chinese culture and language, including some fascinating talks from ex-pats who have settled in China and some fun activities like making noodles from scratch!

I am still involved in Seeds alumni events and it’s been wonderful to build an international network of friends and colleagues who took part in the programme in their respective countries.

READ MORE

How important is mentorship to you?

I believe mentorship is essential not only in our professional careers but also in our personal lives. While traditional mentorship is important I also believe that peer-to-peer mentoring and reverse mentoring are extremely beneficial. It’s all about hearing and valuing different perspectives. One shouldn’t disregard another’s opinion simply because they are younger, we can all learn from each other regardless of age or position.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years I aim to be living in Asia and pursuing a career in sustainable finance but I’m trying not to be too rigid as I’d like to stay open to any opportunities that may arise. Throughout my career, I hope to combine my love for the environment with my interest in the corporate world to work in ESG (environmental, social and governance) for global companies that are keen to operate in a more ethical manner.

What’s your advice to students applying to the programme?

Do not hesitate, do it! The programme is incredibly enriching regardless of whether you have experience in tech and will truly enhance your college experience. When applying, think of something that sets you apart from others, Huawei is intent on nurturing the next generation of international thinkers capable of global collaboration to solve some of the world’s most difficult problems. Describe what makes you an asset and how you can contribute to Huawei’s mission of creating a fully connected and intelligent world.