Seventh heaven for Dublin student with string of H1 grades

Aoibh Coillins will be celebrating her results with friends at Electric Picnic this weekend.

A student who secured seven H1 grades in this year’s Leaving Certificate has said she is “over the moon” and “couldn’t be happier”.

Aoibh Collins (19) from Drumcondra, north Dublin, was among the more than 60,000 students to receive their results online on Friday morning.

“I didn’t think I had done that well,” Ms Collins said, a student at Dominican College on Griffith Ave.

“I came out of so many exams and was going ‘that was ok, I think I’m on the verge of a H1′ but I didn’t think I would do it. I’d never gotten a H1 in English before and I got one in the real thing.

“I was logging on at 9.30am just to check that my login worked, I didn’t think the results would be there. Then I literally started crying as soon as I saw.”

Ms Collins, who is planning to study international business in Scotland, said she would be celebrating her results with friends at Electric Picnic this weekend.

“Everyone I’ve talked to is really happy with their results, so it should be a great weekend,” she added.

Following the receipt of Leaving Cert results, students who have sought college places through the CAO application process will have to wait until 2pm on Thursday, September 8th, to see whether they have secured the required number of points to receive an offer on one of their top college choices.

A total of 60,210 candidates registered for the Leaving Certificate examination this year and 3,173 candidates registered for the final year examinations in the Leaving Certificate Applied.

This year’s students were the first cohort in three years to sit a full set of Leaving Certificate examinations with a system based on teachers’ estimates used in 2020 while a hybrid option was adopted in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of students’ grades have been adjusted upwards by exam authorities to bring them into line with last year’s record-high set of results.

It follows a pledge from Minister for Education Norma Foley to ensure grades are “no lower” than last year in order to ensure students are not disadvantaged when competing with the class of 2021.