Madigan accused of ‘disrespect’ after singling out schools over special needs

Minister of State Josepha Madigan said she would be “relentless” in targeting 14 schools across the capital that have 'capacity' to open extra spaces for children with additional needs who cannot find a place elsewhere.

Teachers and school principals have voiced “outrage” at Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan for naming four schools in Dublin who, she says, are ignoring orders to open up class spaces for children with special needs.

Ms Madigan said she will be “relentless” in targeting 14 schools across the capital that have “capacity” to open extra spaces for children with additional needs who cannot find a place elsewhere.

Ten of the schools have entered negotiations with the Department of Education but four are “not engaging at all” with officials, she said.

The CEO of the Irish Primary Principals’ Network (IPPN) Páiric Clerkin said Ms Madigan was wrong to name the four schools and rejected the claim that the schools had failed to engage with the Department of Education. “That is not the case”.

In some instances the schools already had special education classes, the Minister’s comments were “gross disrespect” to parents, principals and boards of management, he said on Monday.

Two months was not enough time to prepare such classes, “we need two years”, he said, adding the IPPN wanted every child to have access to their local school. The Minister should not be attempting to “scapegoat” schools.

“We will always do what is right. To do that we need a longer period.” The IPPN would work with the department to ensure every child has a school place, he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ's Saturday with Katie Hannon, Ms Madigan threatened to publicly name other schools if there is no progress in ongoing “very intensive engagement” about opening special education classes for those in need.

“It is not really about embarrassing or shaming schools,” she said.

“But at the same time I have to put them in the spotlight. It is just not acceptable any more that a child with additional needs doesn’t have a class space.

“I am going to be relentless in my pursuit of opening these special classes - no matter what it takes.”

If forced, Ms Madigan said she will legally compel the schools to open the extra plans under so-called Section 37a powers. The Minister is in talks with the Attorney General about the “emergency legislation.”

Both the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) and the IPPN attacked what it called a “politicised decision” to name “a small number of Dublin primary schools who have raised reasonable concerns relating to a lack of resources” needed for special needs classes.

“The haphazard approach taken by the Minister to name schools on a national radio broadcast today flies in the face of meaningful engagement, serving only to deflect blame and mislead the public and parents about the lack of resources and supports being made available in a timely manner to schools by Government,” both representative groups said in a joint statement.

Earlier this week, a report by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) found that the Department of Education is unacceptably failing children with special educational needs in terms of providing suitable school places, most notably in Dublin and Cork.

The INTO and IPPN said Ms Madigan’s department appeared to be suggesting that the “mere presence of spare capacity in a school is sufficient to host special education provision.”

It was not taking into account the need for adaptations to school buildings, playground and classrooms, the need for sensory equipment, the recruitment of teachers, special needs assistants and bus escorts, as well as other trained specialists.

“It is evident that many of the listed schools already have special classes and are working towards increased capacity, however they need to be afforded the time to do so,” they said. “September 1st is not a realistic timeframe.”

They accused Ms Madigan of “acting outside the established legal process” for offering special educational needs “in an apparent effort to scapegoat schools and avoid political blame.”

This alleged strategy “risks eroding trust with the people who are working hard to deliver quality special education,” they added.

“Both the INTO and the IPPN express our outrage at an ill-judged departure from a clearly defined process by a Minister who has failed to tackle the serious issues that limit the ability of schools to deliver quality inclusive education.”

The representative groups demanded a “speedy review of this irresponsible policy decision”.