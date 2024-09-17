No bail for man awaiting trial over arson and destruction of mummies at St Michan’s

St Michan's Church of Ireland in Dublin behind a Garda cordon after a fire was lit in the crypt in June. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

A man accused of arson and destroying “priceless” ancient mummies following a fire at St Michan’s Church in Dublin has been further remanded in custody while prosecutors evidence for his trial.

Christian Topiter (38) who has been in custody on remand for over three months, appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

Mr Topiter, previously of Grand Canal House, Lower Rathmines Road, Dublin 6, was charged with causing criminal damage by arson on June 11th at St Michan’s Church to mummified remains, property of Church of Ireland Archdeacon of Dublin & Vicar of St Michan’s Church David Pierpoint.

Judge Mitchell noted that the State needed more time to complete the book of evidence, which needs to be served on the accused before he is sent forward for trial. The case resumes on October 15th next.

Earlier, Garda James Kenny said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that Mr Topiter be sent forward for trial on indictment before a judge and jury in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, which has broader sentencing power.

The DPP also said Mr Topiter could go forward on a signed plea of guilty, should that arise.

A blaze broke out at around 4pm on June 11th, and water damage was believed to have ruined five sets of mummified remains, including an 800-year-old artefact known as ‘The Crusader’. The other mummies date back 400 years.

Garda Kenny had told a bail hearing on June 12th that there was CCTV evidence and alleged the accused was arrested shortly afterwards wearing distinctive clothing.

A witness allegedly told gardaí that there was a person “locked behind gates where this incident occurred, where he would have had to forcibly enter”.

Mr Topiter lived 200 metres away in a hostel beside Merchant Quay.

Garda Kenny said historical artefacts of this nature were priceless and irreplaceable.

The garda maintained that the offence was at the higher end of criminal damage offences, which could carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

Responding to bail objections, the defence had said Mr Topiter had “clear ties” to Ireland and was in a four-and-a-half-year relationship with his fiancee.

His solicitor argued that there was no evidence before the court that his client would interfere with witnesses. That court hearing was also told the accused had been in a stable relationship, worked as a security guard, received social welfare payments, and participated in a charity soup run.

The defence submitted that Mr Topiter had an immigration identity card issued by gardaí, was presumed innocent, and would obey conditions. The hearing also told he had no history of serious offences.