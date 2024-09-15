Dublin Fire Brigade responds to gorse fire in Killiney

Dublin Fire Brigade responding to the scene at Killiney Hill on Sunday.

Two appliances and a jeep from Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) attended a significant gorse fire in Killiney, Dublin, over the weekend.

Traffic restrictions remained in place on Sunday as firefighters continued working to bring the fire, understood to have broken out on Killiney Hill at about 11pm on Saturday, under control.

In a post on X on Sunday morning DFB shared photographs of the blaze overnight.

“Firefighters from Dún Laoghaire Fire Station were called to a gorse #wildfire on Killiney Hill last night.

“The fire was visible over a long distance with smoke being driven by a strong breeze,” said the post. “Two fire engines and a wildfire response jeep responded to the scene.”

In an update later on Sunday morning, also on X, the service said: “Traffic restrictions are in place on Killiney Hill Road as firefighters continue to work at the gorse #wildfire.”

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property.