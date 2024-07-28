Dublin

Emergency services attend Dalkey quarry incident

Coast Guard confirms a person suffered a fall, but did not receive life-threatening injuries

File photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Tim O'Brien
Sun Jul 28 2024 - 23:59

Emergency services were called to Dalkey in south Co Dublin late on Sunday night after a person suffered a fall at a disused quarry.

The incident took place about 11pm and units of the National Ambulance Service, the Garda and the Coast Guard Helicopter attended the scene.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard confirmed the Coast Guard Helicopter was dispatched to the quarry. However he said person who fell had not received life threatening injuries and the helicopter was stood down. The spokesman said as the operation was ongoing no further information would be available.

The former quarry is a well known location for climbers.

