Taylor Swift makes donation to Dublin food hamper charity

Taylor Swift made a lasting mark on tens of thousands of fans who attended her recent sold-out shows in Dublin, and a charity in the capital is now hoping the musician’s support will help it assist more people in need.

Crosscare, a social care services provider founded by the Catholic Church, expressed its “delight” at receiving a donation from the American singer after her visit to the city.

The singer-songwriter (34) has been giving back to communities in cities where she plays during the Eras Tour. Crosscare did not specify the amount donated by Swift.

The donations help food banks such as Crosscare to buy groceries, but the publicity surrounding them also draws awareness to the issue of food insecurity.

“We work with hundreds of families with children who struggle to provide good food every week,” the charity said in a statement. “We provide them with essential food supplies, help them get back on their feet, and help them find a way to support themselves independently in the long term.

Taylor Swift on stage during her June 28th Eras Tour show at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Images

“Taylor’s donation will enhance our ability to assist even more families in need in the coming months.”

Crosscare offers food hampers to those in need and works with them to regain financial independence and the ability to provide for themselves.

“Last year, we supported almost 800 families, including over 1,500 children. We distributed over 2,000 food hampers. Demand for our service continues to increase, and with donations from Taylor Swift and our existing supporters we will be able to solidify this service and expand, if needed, to reach those most in need.”

Crosscare asked those in need of food and other supports to get in touch via food@crosscare.ie or (01) 8913022.