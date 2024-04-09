Road closures causing delays in Dublin city centre

There were road closures and disruption to public transport in Dublin on Tuesday morning as the appointment of Simon Harris as Taoiseach was taking place in Leinster House.
To facilitate security and traffic management the Garda closed Kildare Street, Merrion Square West and Molesworth Street to traffic, creating a security cordon around Leinster House.
More than 20 bus routes were diverted and the Garda helicopter could be seen in the air above the south city centre. Luas reported some congestion on the Luas Green Line close to the Garda cordon.
The security extended to pedestrians and those attending Leinster House were advised they should approach through the Garda security cordon at the Kildare Street / St Stephen’s Green junction.
Traffic along Dublin’s quays was moving normally.
For motorists the closures followed congestion on many routes into the city. Transport Infrastructure Ireland said delays were experienced on the M1; M3; M4; M7 and M11 heading for Dublin.
Delays were also experienced on the M50 between Junction 3 and Junction 9, as well as junction 11 and Junction13 southbound. Northbound there were delays between Junction 9 and Junction7 northbound.
The Dublin Tunnel is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 9.30pm northbound and 10pm southbound.
Dublin City Council said in response to the Garda cordon around Leinster House “traffic is being diverted away from these areas, which is causing some delays that we are trying to mitigate”.
A spokeswoman for Luas said there was “minor” disruption to services through the Dawson Street and St Stephen’s Green area due to the cordon in Molesworth Street.
Dublin Bus said a full list of services and routes of diversions was available on its website.
