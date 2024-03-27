Homeless man found dead in Dalkey, Co Dublin

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the man’s body on Tuesday morning. Photograph: iStock

The body of a man (30s) was found on Castle Street in Dalkey, Co Dublin on Tuesday.

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the man’s body on Tuesday morning. The body of the man was later removed to Loughlinstown Mortuary where a postmortem will take place.

The local coroner has been notified.

Foul play is not suspected.