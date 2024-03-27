Dublin

Homeless man found dead in Dalkey, Co Dublin

Body of man (30s) found on Castle Street as foul play not suspected

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the man’s body on Tuesday morning. Photograph: iStock

Jade Wilson
Wed Mar 27 2024 - 13:56

The body of a man (30s) was found on Castle Street in Dalkey, Co Dublin on Tuesday.

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the man’s body on Tuesday morning. The body of the man was later removed to Loughlinstown Mortuary where a postmortem will take place.

The local coroner has been notified.

Foul play is not suspected.

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES