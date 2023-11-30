Consultation on plan to end car dominance in Dublin ends Friday

The move follows a ban on cars from College Green since May, when the “bus gate” became a 24/7 measure. Photo: Bryan O Brien/The Irish Times

Plans for the reallocation of road space across Dublin city centre from private cars to buses, cyclists and pedestrians, will close to submissions on Friday.

The Dublin City Centre Transport Plan, parts of which are due to be implemented from next year, would see cars banned from sections of the north and south quays, close to O’Connell Bridge; Parliament Street would be made traffic-free; and new civic plazas could be created at the Custom House and at Lincoln Place near the back entrance to Trinity College.

The move follows a ban on cars from College Green since May, when the “bus gate” became a 24/7 measure, and the removal of cars from Capel Street last year. The new plan would see greater restrictions on private traffic, with the intention of eliminating two out of every three cars that are using the city as a “through route” rather than a destination.

The plans do not prevent motorists from accessing the city centre, but reduces the number of routes that can be used to drive through the city and aims to end the dominance of cars on the city’s streets.

READ MORE

Two new “bus gates” would be introduced on the quays close to O’Connell Bridge, one on the northside at Bachelors’ Walk stopping cars and lorries from heading east towards the Custom House and the docklands. The other would be on Aston Quay on the southside, stopping private traffic from travelling from O’Connell Bridge in the direction of Heuston Station. Both restrictions are due to be in place from next year.

Private traffic would also be stopped turning left from Westland Row onto Pearse Street from next year, with vehicles instead having to turn right and move away from the city. This would require a new two-way traffic section from Westland Row to Sandwith Street. This change should result in significantly less traffic on Pearse Street heading towards Tara Street, allowing a reduction in traffic lanes and the introduction of two-way cycle lanes.

In 2025, a traffic-free plaza is proposed for the Custom House, either in between the historic building and the river, fully pedestrianising the quayside at this point, or at the Beresford Place side

From next year traffic lanes would be reduced on Gardiner Street and new protected cycle lanes created, ahead of the development of either plaza, according to the plan.

Vehicle access to the city centre “will be maintained for necessary trips” the plan states but “car traffic without a destination in the Inner Core will be redirected as far as possible via alternative existing routes” and “on selected streets, general car traffic will be removed”.

In addition, a 30km/h speed limit would be introduced on all roads in the city centre.