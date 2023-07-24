Violence and safety in Dublin city centre: What is your experience?

Dublin city centre: Do you think it is safe? Tell us your story. Photograph: iStock

Violence and antisocial behaviour in Dublin city centre have come to the fore in recent times.

There have been promises by political leaders to get tough on the issue amid widespread criticism over a lack of Garda numbers in Dublin. Businesses have spoken of chronic problems in the city centre with antisocial behaviour going unchecked. Some locals have said they don’t feel safe, especially at night, and are afraid to walk alone.

Una Mullally writes today about an atmosphere of edginess in Dublin city centre, where the potential for random violence has increased. The city centre was allowed fall into disarray during the pandemic and that decline has proven hard to reverse, she writes. She notes a “lack of leadership, and failures across development”, while gardaí and addiction and homelessness services are “swamped”.

So what is your experience of Dublin city centre? Do you feel safe there? Do you think it has become more dangerous since the pandemic? Have you experienced violence or anti-social behaviour? If so, why do you think such behaviour is happening? What do you think could help revitalise the city or make locals and visitors feel safer?

