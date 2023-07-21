Man to appear in court relating to €320,000 drugs haul

A man aged in his 40s is due to appear before Dublin District Court on Friday charged in connection with the discovery of €320,000 worth of drugs in the city on Wednesday.

It is understood the haul included cocaine, cannabis, ketamine, vapes and jellies.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team in north Dublin charged man under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. The man, aged in his 40s is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court at 10.30am.