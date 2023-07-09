Dublin

Aircraft damaged at Dublin Airport after air bridge collapse

American Airlines plane door damaged after walkway incident

There were no reports of any injuries from the incident at Dublin Airport

Shauna Bowers
Sun Jul 9 2023 - 16:06

A boarding bridge collapsed at Dublin Airport on Sunday morning, which damaged an aircraft, a spokesman for the airport’s operator Daa has said.

Pictures emerged on social media of the door of an American Airlines plane having been torn off the aircraft, and lying on the ground beneath it after the bridge that connects the aircraft to the building collapsed.

In a statement, the Daa confirmed “an incident which resulted in damage to an American Airlines aircraft by an air bridge at Dublin Airport this morning”.

“There were no reports of any injuries to any passengers or crew,” the statement added.

Shauna Bowers is a reporter for The Irish Times

