Three high-powered stolen motorbikes and €200,000 in cash seized by gardaí in west Dublin searches

Three high-powered stolen motorbikes, €200,000 in cash, almost 200 rounds of ammunition and €20,000 of suspected cocaine have been seized by gardaí following an intelligence-led operation targeting Dublin-based organised crime groups.

A number of co-ordinated searches in Ronanstown, Lucan and Castleknock at residential and business premises led to the seizures on Thursday.

The Garda operations targeted those associated with organised crime groups involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the Ronanstown and Clondalkin areas and their associated money-laundering operations.

The stolen motorbikes were recovered in other searches in the Finglas area.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a Garda station in Dublin. He has since been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

The owners of the stolen motorcycles have all been contacted by gardaí and arrangements will be made to return the vehicles to them.

In a statement, the Garda said: “During further searches in the Finglas area, gardaí located a plastic container wrapped in electrical tape which contained 174 rounds of 9mm ammunition in addition to €1,000 of suspected cocaine.

“Also seized during these searches were mobile phone devices, laptops and financial documents which will be forensically examined and analysed for potential evidence.”

The searches were supported by detective and drugs units in Finglas and Ronanstown, supported by the task force, community policing and street crime units.

A number of specialised units within An Garda Síochána and the Irish Defence Forces also supported the operation.

Gardaí added that all of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. Investigations are ongoing.