Dublin Bus services to west Tallaght suspended after woman driver ‘terrorised’ by ‘mob’

Dublin Bus services to west Tallaght are due to be suspended from 6pm on Thursday after drivers reported 35 incidents of violence, attacks, vandalism, threats with knives, and a woman driver “terrorised by a huge mob” last month.

Trade unions representing bus drivers have told Dublin Bus that it is not tenable for them to “risk life and limb, driving buses into estates in west Tallaght, to be attacked and assaulted”.

In a letter to Dublin Bus human resources section on Wednesday, the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) and Siptu said that from 6pm on Thursday, and 6pm every day henceforth, routes 27, 65b and 77a will terminate at the Square Tallaght until further notice.

The letter says that west Tallaght is one of a few known “hot spots” for antisocial behaviour and has been the subject of stakeholder engagement for over a quarter of a century.

“Unfortunately, at a time when the levels of thuggery, violence and vandalism in these hotspots is once again reaching epidemic proportions, and in west Tallaght in particular, the levels of participation from public representatives and other stakeholders has dwindled to nothingness. The stakeholder’s forum has become a talking shop with empty chairs,” it says.

“It is not tenable for bus drivers to risk life and limb, driving buses into estates in west Tallaght, to be attacked and assaulted, and the supposed protocols that should kick in when attacks take place have been ignored too many times.

“December in west Tallaght alone saw 35 incidents of violence, attacks, vandalism, threats with knives, and even a woman driver terrorised by a huge mob.”

The letter says that trade unions have long campaigned for a dedicated and fully funded Garda transport division.

“It is all very well for those in Government to dismiss or pay lip service to the notion of a dedicated Garda unit whilst simultaneously extolling the virtues of public transport and trying to convince car users to switch,” it says.

“The basic fact is that the unions will not tolerate or be complicit to exposing bus workers to grotesque levels of violence. No sane minded car user would switch to such a service unless safety is placed at the top of the agenda.”

The unions said while they wished to apologise to the majority of the “ordinary decent people” in west Tallaght who will be adversely impacted by the move, the “ordinary men and women driving buses have had enough of the almost daily diet of gratuitous violence and rampage that accompanies them whilst operating in this and other areas”.

They added that the restoration of services can only occur when permanent solutions are put in place to guarantee the “safety and wellbeing of bus workers”.

“The NBRU and SIPTU remain ready to engage to discuss the terms upon which services may be restored on a sustainable basis with regard to safety,” the letter concludes.

Dublin Bus said it has been notified of the “potential withdrawal” of routes 27, 77a and 65b in the west Tallaght area after 6pm on Thursday.

“We are engaging with both trade unions to resolve this issue and will update customers this afternoon,” a spokesman for the company said.

“We advise customers to check our website, dublinbus.ie, and our social media channels for updates.”