Deansgrange cemetery cycle path plans in doubt as politicians signal intent to vote down

Controversial plans to run a cycle track through a South Dublin cemetery are in doubt with several politicians signalling their intention to vote them down.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has received 1,200 observations on the proposal for Deansgrange Cemetery during a recently concluded public consultation process.

It follows a campaign by a number of families with loved ones, including children, buried in a part of the cemetery that would be altered to accommodate the design.

The volume of observations, many of which are expected to be against the concept, means a final report will not be produced as planned next month but pushed back into early 2023. At that stage councillors will vote on whether it should proceed.

The cycle path, which would include a lowering of the surrounding graveyard wall and the installation of public lighting, is part of a larger scheme of safe infrastructure for schoolchildren. It is an alternative to a previously rejected option running along the main road which itself drew widespread local opposition because of anticipated traffic disruption.

Although some in the area support the relatively short section of cemetery track, local political representatives have accepted the concerns of campaigners. Many do not believe the plans will proceed.

“I think it will be unanimous, I really do,” said local Fine Gael councillor Marie Baker who was initially in favour of the plans as an alternative to the road-based track. “Maybe you would find someone [in favour] but I would be astonished.”

Ms Baker said it was impossible to ignore how deeply families felt about the prospect of the track which they feared would irrevocably change the peaceful surrounds.

‘Pivotal link’

Cathaoirleach Mary Hanafin said representatives remained steadfastly in support of Active Travel infrastructure but many she had spoken with opposed the cemetery option.

Lowering the surrounding wall where families had specifically chosen “peaceful and tranquil” plots would serve only to “make grief very public”, she said.

“You cannot plan or legislate for grief and Irish people are very attached to our graveyards and very respectful of the dead.”

An Taisce, the heritage organisation, expressed its opposition during the consultation process. It said documentation accompanying the proposal “does not properly assess the impact on the character of the historic cemetery ... and impact on family members of deceased buried there.”

If the latest plan is rejected, it will cause further problems for the local authority in attempting to complete an extensive network joining 65 South Dublin schools.

“It’s a pivotal link,” said Labour councillor Martha Fanning who will also vote against it. “Whether it’s in the cemetery or somewhere else it’s essential that a link is found; the rest of the routes are built.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Dún Laoghaire Cormac Devlin, who previously served on the local authority, said the proposal had “gone down like a led balloon” and he was unaware of any supporters.

Council officials have stressed the plan is not about a “dedicated cycle path” but rather one that offers “better access to the existing area where driving, cycling and walking is a well-established use”. Public lighting and the lowering of the wall are public safety measures, it has said.

The Deansgrange Respect Our Grief campaign is adamant the issue is not a debate about cycling infrastructure or the safety of children pitted against the rights of grieving families.

Aoife O’Connor, who buried her newborn daughter at the foot of the cemetery wall, said the high level of public submissions made it “clearly apparent there is overwhelming public support against the council’s plans”.