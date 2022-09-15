Garda formulating understanding of circumstances around Tony Dempsey’s death

Flowers and a photograph of Tony Dempsey at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street, Dublin 7, where his body was discovered earlier this week. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí have identified many of the people who were in a north-inner-city Dublin flat around the time Tony Dempsey was killed there and in the days that followed.

Sources said many of those using the flat in Kevin Barry House, Coleraine Street, Dublin 7, were drug users who led chaotic and transient lifestyles. However, the identities of many of the visitors to the property have now been established and some have been spoken to by detectives investigating the murder of the 28 year old.

The Peter McVerry Trust is conducting its own inquiry into the events at the flat. The trust had placed a vulnerable tenant into the ground-floor property, as part of an arrangement with Dublin City Council, more than 18 months ago. However, the tenancy ran into difficulties in recent months with the tenant effectively losing control of the property.

Gardaí believe the woman was taken advantage of by drug users and homeless people, some of whom she knew from her time on the streets, and could not control who was coming into her flat.

Mr Dempsey, originally from Inchicore, was one of those spending time in the flat. He was assaulted there and suffered head injuries which he died from. His remains then lay undiscovered in the flat for about a week. It is understood they were covered in clothing or blankets in a bedroom. It is suspected that he was assaulted in a drug-related incident.

It is not clear how Mr Dempsey’s body lay undiscovered, or unreported, despite numerous people coming and going from the property. The Peter McVerry Trust confirmed some of its staff called to the flat last weekend but were unaware that Mr Dempsey was dead inside.

The dead man’s mother and sister have both died in the past two years. Extended family members have paid tribute to Mr Dempsey in posts on social media. Mr Dempsey had spent many periods in care as a child. He struggled with drug addiction and had spent time in prison.