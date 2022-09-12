Speed limits on residential roads need to be reduced in order to save lives, councillors say

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown councillors called for progress to be made by the local authority in its plans to introduce 30km/hr speed limits across all residential estates. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Speed limits on residential roads and estates should be reduced to 30km/h in order to save lives, a Dublin council meeting heard on Monday.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown councillors called for progress to be made by the local authority in its plans to introduce 30km/hr speed limits across all residential estates and for progress to be made in a review of speed limits on residential roads.

Daniel Dunne, a Green Party councillor, said the issue was close to his heart as his six-year-old cousin, who lived on his road in Churchtown, was killed by a car on their street. The driver was not breaking the street’s 50km/hr speed limit, which has since been reduced to 30km/hr, he said.

Mr Dunne said he thinks of the incident every time he drives down his street, adding: “The difference between 30km/hr and 50km/hr does save lives.”

READ MORE

There also needs to be a change in driver behaviour when it comes to streets where children are out playing, he added.

In 2017, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown amended its bye laws to introduce a 30km/hr special speed limit in 742 identified housing estates and local residential roads.

Fine Gael’s Cllr Anna Grainger said her motion would capture all remaining estates. The speed reduction was “about saving lives” and would particularly protect young children, she said.

Labour councillor Carrie Smyth, who brought a second motion relating to a council review of all residential roads, said the introduction of a 30km/hr speed limit “must be prioritised” to ensure residential and local roads are made safer for children to play and other vulnerable road users.

Ms Smyth welcomed Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown’s commitment to progressing a speed limit review. However, she said, it was “quite disappointing” that only one of four phases agreed in 2017 had been completed so far.

Road safety and speed is a “huge concern for constituents and is continuously raised” by residents and local groups, she added.

A council representative told the meeting that “collaborative” workshops regarding local speed limits will take place over the coming weeks.

Director of Municipal Services, Aidan Blighe, said the council is keen to ensure councillors and the public are on board with proposals, as these “will set the speeds for many years to come”.