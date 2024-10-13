Boy (12) injured in firework attack in Belfast

A 12-year old boy is in hospital in Northern Ireland with eye damage after he was hit by a firework on Saturday evening.

The incident, which the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) described “a reckless assault”, took place in the Stewartstown Road area of Dunmurry, near Belfast, at about 8.30pm.

PSNI chief inspector Louise Dunne said “it was reported that a 12 -year-old boy was struck in the face with a firework thrown by a group of youths in the area. The young male was taken to hospital for a serious injury to his eye following the incident.

“This incident was traumatic to both the young male and his family, who has suffered a serious injury as a result of this reckless assault. I would ask parents to consider how they would feel, if this was their child who had endured these injuries,” said Chief Inspector Dunne.

PSNI inquiries to identify those involved are ongoing.

“As we approach the Halloween period, I would ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour. They could injure themselves or others, and end up with a criminal record which would impact their future employment and travel prospects,” she added.

A large amount of fireworks use in the Republic at this time of the year are understood to be imported from Northern Ireland.

In both Northern Ireland and the Republic It is illegal to import, hold, sell or use any other fireworks without a licence. In both jurisdictions it is also an offence to light an unlicensed firework or to throw a lit firework at a person or property.