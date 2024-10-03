Peruvian surfer who helped rescue father, two children among 32 rescuers honoured

Peruvian surfer Carlos Amaya: 'Saving a life is much more important than receiving an award'

“Saving a life is much more important than receiving an award,” explained Peruvian surfer Carlos Amaya who rescued three family members being pulled out to sea by a rip current earlier this year.

Carlos (46) is one of 32 rescuers who saved 19 people from drowning nationwide in 16 separate incidents over the past 12 months.

Their efforts were among those recognised at Water Safety Ireland’s national annual awards ceremony at Dublin Castle on Thursday.

Carlos, a father of three, lives in Carrigaline, Co Cork, with his wife and provides surf lessons at Garrettstown beach.

The surfer, who has lived in Ireland for 13 years, had just reached his van after teaching a surf lesson on Saturday, March 18th, when he spotted a woman standing on the rocks, shouting. He then became aware that two children and an adult were in distress in the water.

The three members of the woman’s family were being pulled outwards by a rip current.

Carlos grabbed his surfboard and ran towards the water. Another surfer, Aaron, who was already in the water was also making his way towards those in distress. By the time the pair reached the three people, they were around 200m from shore.

Carlos rescued the two children with the aid of his surfboard and managed to bring them to the shore. Aaron assisted the father of the children who had become exhausted. All three family members made a full recovery.

“I didn’t get a fright when I saw the people in the water. I just ran as quickly as I could with the surfboard into the water. But I remained very calm,” explained Carlos.

“Many people think it is safe in the water at Garrettstown but there is a swirl in the water and sometimes rip tides. It was the largest group I have had to rescue here but it has happened many times over the six years while I’ve been working here.”

He revealed he “did not know” how he felt about receiving the award but admitted he was “very happy” that the people he saved are still living their lives.

Other recipients include Michael Brennan from Wexford who on August 20th, 1982, at Fethard-On-Sea, was alerted to a man and a boy in difficulty in the water. He immediately swam out towards them.

The pair were far from the shoreline. but he managed to reach both and began helping them to swim towards the shore while calling for help to people on the beach. Michael managed to bring the boy safely back to shore where he made a full recovery.

In Dublin almost 70 years ago, Paul Jackson saved the life of then three-year-old Richard Clarke. On September 23rd, 1955, the young boy was playing with his five-year-old cousin, when he fell into the water at Binns Bridge on the Royal Canal.

His cousin sought help from ESB employees who were laying cable nearby. One of them made an unsuccessful effort to help Richard out of the water.

Paul, then aged 14, entered the water and successfully brought Richard on to the bank to safety. The ESB employees revived the boy, and he was taken to hospital where he made a full recovery.

Water Safety Ireland CEO Joanne Walsh said : “Drownings can happen quickly and silently but with the right knowledge, skills and attitudes everyone can avoid the hazards and take responsibility for their own safety.”

Other rescue efforts recognised at the ceremony occurred in counties Waterford, Wexford, Dublin, Donegal and Kildare.