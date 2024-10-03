Ireland weather: Weather warnings for six counties with heavy weekend rain forecast

The warning comes into effect from midnight on Saturday and will be in place until midnight on Sunday. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Heavy rain has been forecast for six counties in the south and west of the country this weekend.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, which comes into effect at 12am on Saturday and runs for 24 hours.

The forecaster said the rain could potentially cause localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

Friday looks set to be cloudy and damp day with some outbreaks of rain, but with temperatures of between 14 and 18 degrees. It will then turn cooler overnight with widespread rainfall turning heavy in places.

Saturday is to be a wet and breezy day with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, creating the potential for localised flooding, especially in southern counties. Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 14 to 17 degrees.

The rain is expected to clear the north and east on Sunday morning and sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most persistent in the south and west, are forecast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are expected.

The weather is to remain unsettled into next week, with sunny spells and scattered showers expected on Monday, some heavy and prolonged with the chance of thunderstorms.