Have Your Say: What do you think of Irish Rail’s new timetable?

A notice at rail station in Dublin detailing revised changes to Irish Rail timetables on commuter routes after earlier changes in August caused delays and frustration for passengers.

Irish Rail announced changes to Northern Commuter Line, Dart and Belfast train timetables from Monday 26th August.

The changes appear to have had a significant impact on some services, leading to delays and overcrowding.

One commuter described the new service as “like the London Underground at rush-hour, with people pushing to squeeze on”.

Further changes were made to the timetable on Monday, September 16th, though some commuters are still reporting concerns.

