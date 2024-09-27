Have Your Say: What do you think of Irish Rail’s new timetable?

Irish Rail announced changes to Northern Commuter Line, Dart and Belfast train timetables from Monday 26th August.
The changes appear to have had a significant impact on some services, leading to delays and overcrowding.
One commuter described the new service as “like the London Underground at rush-hour, with people pushing to squeeze on”.
Further changes were made to the timetable on Monday, September 16th, though some commuters are still reporting concerns.
Budget 2025: Tax cut for income up to €70,000 and added student and rent supports due
Ireland’s Darren Rafferty finishes 12th in under-23 road race at World Championships
Death or Sweden: XL bully dogs shipped overseas before ban next week
The final days of Robert Deegan, a former Irish special forces soldier in Ukraine
We would like to hear your view and experiences of these timetable changes. Have you experienced delays and overcrowding and how has the new timetable impacted your travel?
Please submit your views using the form below. You may attach photographs of delayed services or crowding on platforms if you wish.
A selection of responses may be published in The Irish Times.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis