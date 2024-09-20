Last of the summer sunshine this weekend with more autumnal weather on horizon

People should make the most of the warm sunshine across Ireland while it lasts as the summer is set to come to an end this weekend with cold, wet and distinctly autumnal weather set to sweep across the country by Sunday.

And by the time next week begins, temperature could be up to 10 degrees lower than they were the middle of the week just ending with the sunshine fast fading to memory.

But first, the good news.

Early morning mist and fog will quickly lift over the course of Friday morning with much of the country set to enjoy another dry day with long spells of sunshine, although it is likely to cloudier at times along the east coast.

Temperatures will range from 17 to 22 degrees and it will be coolest near the cloudier east coast due to a light to moderate easterly winds.

The weekend will start with mist and fog hanging over much of the country as well as some drizzle in places, mainly in Leinster and Munster.

However, the gloom will lift and it will brighten up through the afternoon however some heavy showers are possible near southern and eastern coasts during the evening with highest temperatures of between 16 to 20 degrees.

Things will take a more significant turn across Sunday and while overnight showers in Leinster and Connacht will become more isolated in the morning the rain respite will be brief and more wet weather will move in from the east with the rain turning heavy and possibly thundery at times with temperatures of between 15 to 19 degrees.

Rain will continue in the south on Sunday night, slowly edging southwards, but it will be dry across the rest of the country and while Monday will be dry in most places temperatures will fall to a maximum of 18 degrees but by Tuesday they will struggle to reach 15 degrees in westerly winds that will back easterly through the day.