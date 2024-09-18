Pedestrian (80s) dies in Donegal road traffic incident

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Donegal on Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred near Clonmany. The man, who was aged in his 80s, was hit by a van at about 6.20pm at Annagh on the R238.

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements are to be made for a postmortem examination.

The road has been closed for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and will remain closed overnight. Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

The man’s death brings the total number of road deaths this year to 131.

It is the second death on the roads in Co Donegal in just over a week after a motorcyclist in his 60s died following a road crash last Wednesday.

The man was fatally injured while travelling on the R257 in Bunbeg shortly before 3pm. He was the sole motorist involved in the collision.