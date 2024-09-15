Body of cyclist found on road near Castlerea, Co Roscommon

Garda forensic collision investigators are investigating the discovery of a cyclist's body in Co Roscommon

Gardaí are investigating the death of cyclist whose body was found in the early hours of Sunday at Cloonchambers, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was found at about 2am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where a postmortem examination is due to take place. Gardaí said the postmortem results will inform the course of the investigation.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-camera footage, and were travelling in the Castlerea area from midnight to 2am on Sunday, September 15th, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094 9621 630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.