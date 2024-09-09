State urged to intervene in sale of woodland beside Glen Of the Downs in Wicklow

Taoiseach Simon Harris has been asked to intervene in the sale of nearly 80 hectare (197 acres) of land including forestry at the Bellevue estate in Delgany, Co Wicklow.

The forestry element of the site covers some 40 hectares (100 acres) accessed from the local Ballydonagh Lane and coming within about 50m of the 18th century folly known as the Octogon, located in the Glen of the Downs nature reserve.

A three-year campaign was waged by eco-activists in the late 1990s in an attempt to stop a road widening project on the N11 from taking land which was part of the nature reserve. The campaign did not prevent the road widening scheme, but the original scheme was amended to protect mature, native sessile oak.

Also included in the sale is a parcel of farmland amounting to some 28 hectares (94 acres) with spectacular views over the village of Delgany and out to the Irish Sea. A further parcel covers 1.25 hectares of farmland.

The entire site previously had planning permission for a golf club. A sales brochure from auctioneers O’Neill and Flanagan says: “Due to its size and location the site is suitable for many uses and would be ideally suited for a sporting venue, a hotel, business hub, housing, all subject to the necessary planning [permission].”

Now, Wicklow Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore has called on the Taoiseach and fellow Wicklow TD Simon Harris to intervene and buy the land for State use.

She said many people walking in the Glen of the Downs would not be aware that some of the paths through the woods and leading to the Octogon traverse the woodland which has been offered for sale.

Deputy Whitmore said: “If purchased by the State, this would potentially allow for a doubling of this magnificent nature reserve, which is an invaluable national treasure and well-known Wicklow landmark”.

She said it was also “important to remember that Ireland has committed to the EU’s Nature Restoration Law, which will set binding targets to restore degraded ecosystems – particularly those with the most potential to capture and store carbon”.

“The Government has already set aside €3.5 billion in its Climate and Nature Fund for these types of projects”, she added.

She said she had written to Mr Harris urging him to support the initiative and has opened an online petition for interested parties to offer their support.

Pat O’Neill of Aughrim-based O’Neill and Flanagan Auctioneers said the land was being offered as a private sale, which would not exclude a State purchase. He said the asking prices would be “well in excess of €6.5 million.”

The only way to value the site would be to put it on the open market as the owners have done, he said.