Teenager rescued after cliff jump off Co Waterford coast

Saturday was a busy day on beaches as people availed of the warm weather. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A teenager was rescued after getting into difficulties after jumping off a cliff into the sea in Co Waterford.

Emergency services were alerted on Saturday evening after the youth got into difficulty at the popular swimming spot of Tramore Guillamines.

The alarm was raised by members of the public shortly after 5pm.

The RNLI, the Irish Coast Guard air and sea Rescue 117 helicopter, and ambulances were at the scene within minutes.

It is understood that one of the youths jumped from a cliff edge at the popular diving spot.

Local Fine Gael councillor Frank Quinlan was at the scene as the drama unfolded.

Cllr Quinlan explained that three youths were “on the rocks across from Newtown Cove and were contemplating jumping off the rocks into the water.

“One of the lads then eventually jumped into an area. The area is [also] called actually the washing machine, where there was so much foam in the water. The minute he jumped, I knew the poor lad was in trouble.

“As soon as I saw him climbing up on to the rocks, I rang the Coast Guard, Emergency Services, and the RNLI, who came within minutes.”

The teenager was rushed to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident coincided with the rescue of another teenager in a swimming incident in Co Galway on Saturday – a busy day on beaches as people availed of the warm weather.

The teenager, believed to be a 17-year old boy, was spotted in difficulty in the water off Barna pier. It is understood he was not injured in the incident.