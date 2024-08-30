Fourth death on Donegal roads in a week as woman (80s) dies after incident involving lorry

The incident comes after Kian Dawson, Eoghan Dawson and Elizabeth Cave died since Saturday in other collisions. Illustration: Paul Scott

Another person has been killed in a road collision in Co Donegal, bringing to four the number of people who have lost their lives on the county’s roads since Saturday night.

A woman in her 80s was killed in the village of St Johnston on Friday afternoon.

It is understood the incident involved a lorry and a pedestrian, and took place around 2pm at Church Street.

The woman is from the locality.

The local community is in shock at the tragedy with visible upset among many of the woman’s neighbours and friends in the tight-knit village.

The woman’s death bring to twelve the number of people who have been killed on Donegal’s roads so far this year – two more than all of last year.

The week of carnage began on Saturday night last at 11.15pm when two cousins were involved in a single vehicle collision at Cross, Quigley’s Point.

The front seat passenger in the car, sixteen-year-old Kian Dawson died at the scene.

His cousin Eoghan, aged 20, was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast to be treated for critical injuries sustained in the crash. He died on Tuesday.

A two-vehicle collision on Sunday morning last at Inver in south Donegal resulted in an 87 year old woman being rushed to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.

Elizabeth Cave, from Donegal Town, passed away as a result of her injuries on Wednesday.

A man from Austria has since been charged with dangerous driving in connection with the crash which resulted in Ms Cave’s death.

Regarding the latest incident, Garda spokesperson confirmed “Shortly after 2pm., Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a woman in her 80s was struck by a lorry on Church Street in the village.

“She was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later. The Coroner has been notified, and her body will be taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny Hospital, where a postmortem examination will be conducted. The lorry driver was uninjured.

“The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been notified.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

The death is the 127th of the year nationally, tracking two ahead of this day last year.