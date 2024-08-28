Woman (80s) injured in weekend Donegal crash dies as county’s road safety record worsens

Elizabeth Cave of Donegal Town died after the two-car collision at the weekend, her family announced. Photograph: RIP.ie

A woman badly injured in a two-car collision in Co Donegal at the weekend has died.

The woman, who was in her 80s, was named locally as Elizabeth Cave from Donegal Town.

She was one of three people injured in the crash at Inver in the south of the county on Sunday morning at 9pm. The crash came just hours after another serious accident on the Inishowen Peninsula which claimed the lives of two young cousins.

Ms Cave’s family announced the death on the social media page of the family business Cavern Design, announcing its closure until next week. It reads: “Our beloved mother, Elizabeth Cave, has passed away following injuries sustained in a tragic accident at Inver last Sunday.”

The deceased woman is predeceased by her husband Stephen and brother John. She is survived by her children Sarah (Bob), Vera (Mike), Rachel (Tony) and Richard (Louise), her sisters Marion Burgess and Eleanor Hort and brother James Coburn, nieces and nephews and her extended family.

Two other people in the crash, a man in his fifties and a woman in her forties, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening.

The death of Mrs Cave brings to 11 the number of people who have been killed on Donegal’s roads so far this year, one more than for all of last year.

The funeral takes place on Thursday of Kían Dawson, a 16-year-old who died in the crash at Quigley’s Point on Saturday night last. His cousin Eoghán Dawson (20) died yesterday at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast as a result of his injuries.

The head of the Garda Traffic Corps in Donegal, Inspector Seamus McGonigle, has pleaded with motorists to be vigilant at all times.