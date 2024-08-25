Hundreds gather in Clonmel to remember Leaving Cert road tragedy victims one year on

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday night in Clonmel to remember four young people who lost their lives in a tragic crash on August 25th last year.

Three 18-year-olds, Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy and Grace McSweeney were heading out to celebrate their Leaving Cert results when the car being driven by Grace’s brother Luke (24) crashed in Clonmel in Co Tipperary, killing all four.

In the days following the horrific event, the newly built Kickham Plaza in the town became a focal point for their many friends to gather in their grief. Hundreds gathered there to remember the victims in an emotional ceremony one year on.

The event included reflections, prayers and music.

READ MORE

Former curate in Clonmel Fr Michael Toomey, who organised the ceremony, said the families ‘’want to thank the people of Ireland and Clonmel for what they did”.

“They want to thank the emergency services, and they just want to continue to remember Grace, Zoey, Nicole and Luke. We will never forget them – they’re part of all of our fabric now.”

The service finished with the release of butterflies to signify hope and new beginnings.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy said: “I think what you saw tonight was again a sense of how strong that community spirit is, that the community of Clonmel are there for the parents of Nicole, Zoe, Luke and Grace ... (and) that we will never forget.

“I think it’s very special, the ceremony with the butterflies at the very end was very moving, the music, the reflections. As Mayor, I’m just very proud of Clonmel and I think it was very much appreciated by the families.”

First anniversary masses were celebrated for each of the victims in Clonmel and Kilsheelan on Sunday.