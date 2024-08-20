Connemara pony show events postponed due to prospect of heavy rain

The even is in its 99th year. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

The organisers of the popular Connemara Pony Show in Clifden, Co Galway, have announced the postponement of a number of events on Thursday and Friday because of the likelihood of heavy rain.

Events on Wednesday are to go ahead but riding classes over the following two days have been cancelled because of the possibility of heavy rain and localised flooding.

The organisers of the show, which is in its 99th year, said that those taking part in events on Wednesday should keep a close eye on weather conditions. However, the Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society said Wednesday’s schedule is still to run as planned.

The popular event, which takes place in the Showgrounds in Clifden, attracts thousands of international visitors every year. The postponed events are now to take place in Athenry in September.

READ MORE

Met Éireann is forecasting wet and windy weather on Wednesday night with heavy and persistent rain moving from the west across the country, bringing the chance of flooding.

While the weather is expected to improve on Thursday, the forecast is that another spell of wet and windy weather will come in from the west in the night, again bringing the chance of flooding.