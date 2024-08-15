Rodent carcasses lead to closure of Dublin city pub

Sixteen enforcement orders, which included 12 closure orders, were issued in July by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh/The Irish Times

A closure order was served on Hartigan’s pub on Leeson Street in Dublin city centre last month after rodent carcasses and droppings were found on the premises.

The order was served on July 22nd and lifted just over a week later, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The inspection report, published by the FSAI on Thursday, said there were rodent droppings noted on the premises which were “old and new”.

“There was rodent carcasses found in a snap trap in the room adjacent to the keg room,” it added.

“There was a rodent leg found in a snap trap in the drink store.”

The report concluded that “adequate procedures were not in place” to control pests.

Sixteen enforcement orders, which included 12 closure orders, were issued in July. Boba Bar on Parnell Street in Dublin was among those to be served with a closure order, as there was “an active cockroach infestation at all stages of the life cycle throughout the premises”.

“One cockroach trap that was located under a standing fridge in the kitchen had alive and dead cockroaches at all stages of the life cycle,” the inspection report said.

“Live, moving cockroaches and dead cockroaches were visible on the floor, on fridges, and beneath food preparation areas in a food premises where food is prepared, cooked, handled and served.

“Uncooked foods that were ready to eat such as carrots and herbs were being prepared close where live, moving cockroaches were found.”

The order was issued on July 23rd and has not yet been lifted, the FSAI said.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said filthy premises, unsafe food storage and inadequate pest control measures were “once again the primary reasons for this month’s enforcement orders”.

“These violations demonstrate a total disregard for food safety requirements and highlight the ongoing failure of some food businesses to maintain basic, consistent cleaning practices, and this failure poses a significant risk to public health,” she said.

“Food businesses have a legal responsibility to ensure the safety of the food they produce, distribute or sell by maintaining proper storage temperatures, ensuring staff are properly trained, having stringent hygiene practices and ensuring their food businesses are fully pest proofed. “Achieving a strong food safety culture requires continuous and consistent training for all team members”.