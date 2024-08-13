Woman (20s) dies after three-vehicle crash in Co Wexford

The crash scene was being preserved for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators and local diversions were in place on Tuesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A young woman has been killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a truck, a van and a car in Co Wexford.

The crash happened about 6.30am on the N25 Rosslare to Cork road at Barntown.

The woman, who was driving the car and aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem is expected to take place.

The male driver of the van, aged in his 40s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated injuries which are not believed to life-threatening.

The crash scene was being preserved for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators and local diversions were in place. Wexford County Council said it expected the N25 would reopen on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or any road users who may have camera footage, including from dashcams, to contact Wexford Garda station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.