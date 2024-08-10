Tributes paid to Special Olympics medal winner and ambassador Pat Dorgan at Cork funeral

Pat Dorgan arrives back to Dublin airport with medals from the European Summer Games in Antwerp in 2014. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The funeral has taken place of Special Olympics and European Championship medal winning table tennis player Pat Dorgan (59) from Cork who was a much loved athlete who worked to build a “truly inclusive world.”

The Special Olympics ambassador passed away peacefully at his home on Redemption Road in Cork City on Thursday. Pat, who hailed from a family of sixteen, was surrounded by his loved ones in his final moments.

His brother poet and author Theo Dorgan posted on social media that Pat, who had Down syndrome, was “the best of men”.

“He brought us to our best selves, he taught us how to love with open, fearless hearts.”

At a moving requiem mass at the North Cathedral in Shandon Street in the city on Saturday, his sister Noreen said that she talk for hours about Pat.

“Pat was the heart of the family. It didn’t take him long to establish that he was the favourite. I’d like to portray Pat as a saint but he wasn’t. [As a youngster] was a little rascal.

“Pat went to school in St Paul’s in Montenotte where he met two fellow rascals Teddy and JJ who were his best buddies. That friendship went on for over fifty years. I don’t think we have ever witnessed a falling-out between any of them.”

Noreen said that when Pat was in St Paul’s he took an interest in table tennis. His life was full and varied she told mourners at the church.

“Pat went on to Cope [Foundation] and he continued to be supported and encouraged. He had a very full life. Pat wanted for nothing but Pat gave everything.

“His life was full of joy. He was an innocent as a child and as wise as Buddha. I have yet to meet anybody who could read a room like Pat could read a room. He could walk in to any situation and he could see who was vulnerable, who was fun and who he could flirt with!”

Fr Jilson Kokkandathail, who celebrated the mass, said that there was obviously a close family bond between all the siblings who loved Pat “so much.”

Pat was predeceased by his parents Bertie and Rose and his siblings Nuala, Gerard and Michael. He is survived by his sibling Theo, Ellen, Bertie, Noreen, Martina, Jack, Christy, Kay, Stephen, Margaret, Angela and Assumpta, his extended family and his ‘besties’ Teddy O’Connor and John Joe Allen.

Following the mass he was laid to rest at Rathcooney cemetery. Among those who attended the funeral was Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Dan Boyle.

Meanwhile, Special Olympics Ireland has paid tribute to Pat whom they called a “much loved athlete” who gave so much to their organisation.

Down Syndrome Ireland said Pat will be mourned by his many friends and supporters and by his loving family.

“A Special Olympics medal-winner at table tennis, Pat made a notable breakthrough at the 2007 games in China, and clinched gold at the European games in 2014. He was a champion of diversity and inclusion in sport, and a much-loved Special Olympics ambassador.”