‘She was a great woman for glamour’: Warm tributes to Josephine Ray at funeral Mass in Nenagh

Josephine Ray (89) was found dead in her home at St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, Co Tipperary over the bank holiday weekend

An 89-year-old widow who was found dead in suspicious circumstances in her home in Co Tipperary last weekend has been remembered at her requiem Mass as a “remarkable lady” who brought “light, laughter, and love” to many lives.

The body of Josephine ‘Josie’ Ray was discovered by a relative in a bedroom in her home in St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh last Sunday afternoon. She is understood to have died by asphyxiation and the investigation into her death is continuing, with gardaí saying they are following “a strong line of inquiry”.

A native of the village of Carney, Ms Ray was affectionately known as the ‘Carney Blonde’ due to her love of fashion and glamour. Her granddaughter, Rosie, on Friday told mourners at St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh that Ms Ray loved dressing up and embracing all that life had to offer.

“My nanny Josie as we all knew her was a lady. She loved her style. She loved her jewellery. She was a great woman for glamour,” she said. “She was some woman for dancing and anything that was on in town, she would be at it with my mother, Sarah. Always up for a laugh and a dance.”

Rosie said her grandmother, who was predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter Joan, always made time for her loved ones, friends and neighbours.

“She had great time for everyone that knew her. She is a (St Joseph’s) park legend. All who knew her from the park will always remember her. I will miss her. Josie you were one of a kind. A true lady. We will all love you always,” she added.

Fr Pat Gilbert, who celebrated the Mass, said the “shared grief” for Ms Ray runs “deep and raw” through the community.

“We are stunned, bewildered and heartbroken by the sudden and tragic passing of Joise,” he said. “Josie Ray was a woman of remarkable presence, well-known throughout Nenagh, especially in St Joseph’s Park. Her glamorous style and blonde hair was as much a part of her identity as her radiant smile made which her a beacon in this town and community.”

Fr Gilbert said Ms Ray was a “true character’ who left “an indelible mark” on everyone she met.

“She was a great neighbour, a true friend and a cornerstone to this close knit community. She was devoted to family, raising her family with love and care in St Joseph’s Park,” he said. “Her children – Sarah, Frances, Mary and Carmel, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren were her pride and joy, the lights of her life. The bond she shared with them was unbreakable and her love for them was evident in everything she did.”

The Mass concluded with a rendition of Goodbye Venice Goodbye by Joe Dolan and Ms Ray was buried in Killodiernan Graveyard.