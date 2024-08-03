Riot police separate protest groups at Belfast demonstration

One man was arrested by PSNI at the demonstration in Belfast on Saturday. Photograph: Stephen Barnes

Police in Belfast are mounting a significant security operation as a confrontation between anti-immigration and antiracism protesters continues in the city centre.

The two groups were exchanging insults and a small number of fireworks and other missiles have been thrown amid tense exchanges in front of the City Hall.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) vehicles and officers in riot gear were separating the groups.

Officers were seen arresting one man, who was taken away in a PSNI car.

Hundreds of people turned up for an anti-racist counter-protest in the heart of the city centre after social media calls for an anti-immigration demonstration in the city in the wake of the murders of three young children in Southport.

There were speeches and anti-Nazi chanting at the rally, which featured trade union banners and Palestinian flags.

Shortly after the rally began, a number of anti-Islamic protesters gathered across the road.

The group chanted “Islam out” and unfurled union flags.

There were also Irish Tricolours at the anti-Islamic protest as a delegation from Coolock, the scene of anti-immigrant protests in Dublin, arrived.

The standoff between the two opposing groups became heated and police moved in to separate them.

A number of roads into Belfast have been closed “due to ongoing protest activity”, police said.

The PSNI said it is “aware of several planned protests across Northern Ireland today and will be in attendance to ensure the safety of everyone involved”.

Meanwhile, in Southport, England eight people were arrested and three police officers were taken to hospital for treatment following riots overnight.