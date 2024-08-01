I have a ‘dodgy box’ for TV streaming. Will I now be prosecuted?

People who availed of the so-called dodgy box illegal TV services supplied by Ciaran Donovan, convicted for money laundering, are unlikely to be pursued by the authorities. Photograph: iStock

People who availed of the so-called dodgy box illegal TV services supplied by Ciaran Donovan are unlikely to be pursued by the authorities following his conviction for money laundering, according to sources.

Ciaran Donovan (42) was convicted of laundering more than €900,000 arising from the operation of an illegal “dodgy box” television streaming subscription service and was sentenced to one year and four months in prison.

Mr Donovan, a married father of four from Ashfield, Co Kildare, appeared before Judge Martina Baxter at a sitting of Naas Circuit Court on Wednesday, having previously pleaded guilty to three charges of money laundering, arising from his selling of subscriptions linked to the King Kong Media illegal streaming service.

The investigation into Donovan’s activities involved the gardaí investigating bank accounts and other aspects of Donovan’s operation, but they are not expected to use the information they gathered to pursue the convicted man’s customers.

One source said it was the equivalent of a person buying a fake Gucci handbag in a market. The persons involved in making and selling the fake handbags might be involved in criminal activity, but not necessarily the person who bought one of the items.

This will come as a relief to the thousands of people who were lured by Donovan into making use of the King Kong Media service whereby, for a fraction of what it would otherwise cost, people got access to a huge number of TV subscription channels from around the world.

The offer of such illegal services is a widely taken up by otherwise law-abiding members of the public. A number of people present in court during Donovan’s numerous court appearances confessed privately to The Irish Times that they or family members made use of such a service.

The Garda inquiry into Donovan’s activities, where he was selling access to a service in Ireland that was established by criminals outside the jurisdiction, came into the wake of investigation into the illegal service by subscription services Sky TV and Virgin, who were losing substantial amounts of revenue because of the Kildare man’s activities.

Donovan was offering access to the service for €70 a year, about a tenth of what it would otherwise cost. In return for payment, he gave his customers access to the streaming service from an app they downloaded via social media.

The court heard he had about 3,500 paying customers and that over a period of five years, €470,511 had passed through bank accounts linked to his illegal operation. The figures indicate the losses to the subscription services affected amounted to millions of euro.

King Kong Media is one of the largest of the international providers of illegal streaming services. Interestingly, according to sources, people such as Donovan who advertise such illegal services online often disappear from social media after they have built up a customer base, using incentives thereafter to encourage their existing customers to spread the word privately about the service.

For this reason, it is difficult for the legal TV streaming services to estimate the extent of the ongoing losses involved, though the companies employ full-time investigators who seek to spot such illegality, and bring it to the attention of An Garda Síochána.